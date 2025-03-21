Over 800,000 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan were repatriated by March 20, according to officials.

The government had set March 31 as the deadline for illegally residing individuals and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan. With only 10 days remaining, 874,282 Afghans have been repatriated due to concerns over terrorism.

The official said the government assured no mistreatment would be met during the process.

Arrangements for food and healthcare facilities for those returning to Afghanistan have been completed, the official said.

The official said strict legal action would be taken after the deadline passes.

Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday called for the gradual repatriation of Afghan refugees from not just Pakistan but the rest of the world.