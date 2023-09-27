A devastating incident unfolded in Pakistan's Sindh province on September 27 as a rocket launcher's shell explosion claimed the lives of eight people, including four children, in a heart-wrenching accident. According to the local police, the blast occurred while children were innocently playing with the ammunition.

Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohil Khosa revealed that the children stumbled upon a rocket shell while playing on the ground and, unaware of the potential danger, brought it home. It was there that the rocket shell tragically exploded, resulting in the loss of eight lives, including four children, two women, and one man—all from the same family.

Local authorities, including the police esponded to the scene, launching an investigation into the incident. An "emergency" status was declared at the Kandhkot Civil Hospital to ensure prompt medical attention and support for the affected.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar took immediate action by seeking a comprehensive report from the provincial inspector general. The chief minister's inquiry aims to determine how a rocket launcher and its dangerous ammunition ended up in the Zangi Subzwai Goth village within Kashmore district's Kandhkot tehsil.

As reported by Dawn News, Chief Minister Baqar raised crucial questions about the circumstances leading to this horrific incident. He inquired whether there was any illicit stockpile of weapons being smuggled to the Kutcha areas and whether any individuals were aiding the criminals in the village.