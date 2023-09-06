Principal of a private school in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadeed was detained on September 4, in connection with suspected rape and extortion charges.

Irfan Ghafoor Memon, the principal, sexually assaulted around 45 women, and he blackmailed them with CCTV recordings.

Around 25 other short video recordings were also found on Irfan's phone by the authorities.

In order to conduct an investigation, the police seized Memon's mobile phone as well as the digital video recorder (DVR) from the CCTV cameras.

After a video of Memon with a female teacher went viral, the incident was made public. He was then given a seven-day physical remand and the principal's office was promptly sealed.

As per the police, Memon claimed that he rented the school for PKR 100,000 per month, adding that there were around 10 female teachers, five male teachers and 250 students in the school.

An FIR has been filed against Memon on grounds of sexual harassment, threatening and blackmailing.

On orders of the Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The committee comprises Deputy Director Qurban Ali Bhutto and assistant directors Javed Akhtar and Mumtaz Hussain Qambrani.

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