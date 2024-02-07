A day before the general elections in Pakistan, a series of devastating blasts targeted the offices of electoral candidates in Balochistan province, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 22 lives and leaving multiple individuals wounded on February 7.

The first explosion occurred at the office of an independent candidate in the Pishin district, claiming 12 lives. A subsequent blast near the Afghan border in Qilla Saifullah detonated close to the office of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI), a religious party that has been previously subjected to militant attacks.

These incidents have significantly heightened security concerns as the nation prepares to vote amidst a backdrop of increasing militant activities and political turmoil, including the imprisonment of Imran Khan, the victor of the last national election. Paramilitary soldiers have been deployed for heightened security in various locations, including Karachi, as the country braces for the polls on February 8th.

Pakistan's election sees 44 political parties competing for 266 seats in the National Assembly, with additional seats reserved for women and minorities. The recent violence casts a shadow over the electoral process in a country grappling with economic challenges and the threat of further unrest.

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