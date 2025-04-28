Pakistan has avoided taking responsibility for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, instead attempting to shift blame to India.





Following the attack, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, engaged in a telephone conversation with China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on Sunday. In the call, Dar rejected India's accusations, labeling them as “unfounded” and part of India’s “unilateral actions and baseless propaganda.”



Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a post on X, detailing the discussion between Dar and Wang Yi. The statement noted, "Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today held a telephone conversation with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi." Dar reportedly updated Wang Yi on the current regional situation and expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support.



Furthermore, Dar reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship, calling it "iron-clad," and reiterated the shared vision of an "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership." Both countries reaffirmed their resolve to maintain regional peace, oppose unilateralism, and uphold mutual respect and understanding, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation.