The government of Pakistan issued a stern condemnation of Iran following an airstrike that tragically resulted in the deaths of two children within Pakistani territory.

This incident has been characterized by Pakistani officials as an unprovoked violation of their nation's airspace and sovereignty.

The strike, which also injured three girls, was part of an operation by Iran targeting what it claims were bases for the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl.

In response to this serious breach, Pakistan took diplomatic action by summoning Tehran's top diplomat in Islamabad to lodge a formal protest against the unprovoked aggression.



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The Pakistani authorities have warned of potential serious consequences stemming from this incident, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of such violations and the loss of innocent lives.

The events have escalated tensions between the neighbouring countries, with Pakistan asserting its right to protect its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

The international community is closely watching the developments, as any further escalation could have broader implications for regional stability.