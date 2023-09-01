At least nine security personnel were killed in a suicide blast that took place in the Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan’s Khyber on August 31.

The incident left 17 injured, according to the reports by police officials.

A suicide bomber on a motorbike struck a security forces convoy in the Mali Khel area.

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq took to Twitter, formerly known as X, wrote:

"Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KPK, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many. Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror."

This is the second such incident in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in over a month.

On July 30, at least 54 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a suicide bomber triggered a blast at a political party meeting.

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