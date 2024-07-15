The Pakistan government has decided to ban jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to information minister Attaullah Tarar.

This was announced in a press conference that a decision had been made to ban the PTI and that the government will refer the case to the Supreme Court, according to media.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police arrested PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with cases against him over the May 9 riots after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) secured his eight-day remand in the Toshakhana case.

In this regard, Khan could not be shifted to Lahore for a hearing but will virtually appear before an anti-terrorism court on July 15, in Lahore via video conferencing.

Lahore police's investigation team, consisting of 13 members, interrogated Imran Khan regarding the violence that broke out on May 9 following his arrest from Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan refused to meet the police team when they tried to interrogate him and convicted him of provoking the public against the government.

Zeeshan Asghar, DIG said that it was an uphill task as he was the prime suspect in the May 9 attack, while a senior police official informed that they arrested Khan in 12 out of the 16 cases registered all over the city in connection with the May 9 riots.

The 13-member team consisted of at least 12 investigating officers.