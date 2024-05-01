Pakistani authorities have announced plans to block the mobile phone SIM cards of more than half a million individuals due to non-compliance with tax return filings, as part of a crackdown on tax evasion.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued an Income Tax General Order (ITGO) stating that the mobile SIMs of 506,671 individuals who did not file their tax returns for the year 2023 will be blocked until restoration by the FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue with jurisdiction over the individual.

The FBR has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom providers to promptly implement ITGO No. 01 of 2024, which mandates the blocking of SIM cards for tax defaulters. Telecom providers are required to file a compliance report by May 15 detailing the implementation of this order.