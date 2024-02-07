Pakistan is set to hold general elections on February 8, 2024, to choose representatives for the 16th National Assembly. The elections will play a vital role in shaping the country's political landscape.

At the forefront of the electoral race are two major political parties: the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. These parties are vying for the support of the Pakistani people to secure seats in the National Assembly.

Adding a layer of complexity to the electoral landscape, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the largest party in the previous elections, finds itself in an unprecedented situation. A controversial Supreme Court ruling has forced PTI to field its candidates as Independents, stripping them of their electoral symbol. This ruling poses a unique challenge for PTI as it navigates the election process.

The election holds significance not only for the major political players but also for the citizens who will exercise their right to vote and shape the country's future. As Pakistan prepares for this democratic exercise, political campaigns are in full swing, with candidates reaching out to voters to garner support for their respective parties.

The outcome of these elections will determine the composition of the National Assembly and, consequently, the direction of the country's policies and governance. The entire nation is watching closely as Pakistan takes another step in its democratic journey on February 8.