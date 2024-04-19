At least two people were killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan’s Karachi on the morning of April 19.

The attack struck a vehicle in which foreign nationals were travelling, according to reports.

Five foreign nationals were travelling in a van when the attack took place in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. The suicide bomber along with two terrorists was killed while all five foreigners in the vehicle survived the attack.

According to the police the bike-borne terrorists targeted the van. Gunfire sounds were also heard.

At the crime scene, a bag filled with grenades and Kalashnikov were found.

"A suicide jacket and a grenade are tied to the terrorist's body," police said, adding that a bomb disposal team reached the attack site.