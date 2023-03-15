A powerful IED blast rocked Pakistan's Balochistan on March 14, killing two and injuring seven others.

As per reports, the explosion took place at Agha Ruler Ibrahim Street in Khuzdar city of Balochistan. The explosion was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, who also stated that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to target a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the bombing. He stated that the government will not tolerate any plot to destabilize the province and that the terrorists are committing barbaric acts against innocent civilians.

An explosion at a mosque in Peshawar earlier in January resulted in as many as 17 deaths and over 90 injuries.

After the Zuhr prayers in the mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar, the explosion occurred around 1.40 p.m. The blast's impact caused one side of the mosque to collapse.

Security officials say that the suicide bomber was in the front row during the prayers when he blew himself up and hurt dozens of people praying.

A spokesperson for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRC) claims that the injured are being transferred to the hospital.

In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off and declared an emergency.

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