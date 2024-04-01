Armed opened fire on a Pakistani Army bomb disposal team leaving at least two soldiers dead and four others injured on April 1.

The incident took place near the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan’s province.

According to reports, the bomb disposal team was clearing landmines in the Ankara Dam area when they launched the attack on Monday.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in an incident that took place some 25 km from the port city (Gwadar).

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, in the past, the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed most of the attacks in Gwadar.

The BLA is opposed to China's investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province, a charge rejected by the authorities.