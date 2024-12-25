A series of airstrikes by Pakistani jets in Afghanistan’s Barmal district, located in the Paktika province, has left at least 15 civilians dead, including women and children. The tragic incident occurred on the night of December 24, with the death toll expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.

The airstrikes reportedly targeted seven villages in the region, including Laman, where five members of a single family lost their lives. The village of Murg Bazaar was particularly hard-hit, with reports of extensive destruction further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the area.



The attacks have sparked widespread condemnation from Afghan authorities and intensified the already fraught relations between the two neighboring countries. The Taliban’s Ministry of Defence issued a strong statement condemning the bombings, describing them as an attack on Afghanistan’s sovereignty. The Ministry vowed to retaliate, asserting the right to defend Afghan land. It also alleged that the victims included Waziristani refugees, many of whom were displaced by earlier military operations in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Defence, dismissed Pakistan’s claims that the strikes were targeting Taliban hideouts. Instead, he labeled the victims as civilians and posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the attack had "martyred and wounded" several innocent people, including children.



While Pakistan has yet to officially confirm the airstrikes, security sources indicate that the operation was aimed at Taliban positions near the border. Islamabad has grown increasingly frustrated with the resurgence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has escalated its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Pakistani authorities accuse the Afghan Taliban of providing safe haven to TTP militants in border provinces, a claim vehemently denied by the Taliban.

The strikes come amid heightened tensions over cross-border militancy. Pakistan alleges that many TTP commanders and fighters have taken refuge in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in 2021, further straining bilateral ties.



The airstrikes have not only caused severe civilian casualties but also displaced more families, exacerbating the humanitarian challenges faced by the region. The destruction of villages and loss of innocent lives have drawn international concern, with calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.