Noted Pakistan-born Canadian columnist and famous television personality Tarek Fatah died passed on April 24 at the age of 73.

As per a tweet by his daughter Natasha Fatah, Fatah was suffering from cancer.

''Lion of Punjab.Son of Hindustan.Lover of Canada.Speaker of truth.Fighter for justice.Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us?'' his daughter Natasha tweeted.

Lion of Punjab.

Son of Hindustan.

Lover of Canada.

Speaker of truth.

Fighter for justice.

Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him.



Will you join us?



1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023

He was on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan, and later migrated to Canada in the early 1980s.

In Canada, he worked as a political activist, journalist, and television host and authored several books including, 'Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State' and 'The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Smitism.'

Fatah was known for his aggressive stance on Pakistan and progressive views on Islam.

He used to call himself an 'Indian born in Pakistan' and a 'Punjabi born into Islam'.