In a tragic incident along the banks of the Chenab River, hundreds of turtles have been discovered dead, leaving the local community in mourning and demanding justice. ARY News reported that the incident, attributed to electrocution has stirred outrage among citizens who view the turtles as integral members of the river's diverse ecosystem.

Confirming the devastating loss, local authorities have revealed that the turtles known for their significance in maintaining the river's biodiversity fell victim to electrocution. As news of the incident spreads the citizens of Chiniot are calling for swift action from authorities urging the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Minister to hold those responsible for this cruel act accountable.

Voices demanding justice reverberate throughout the community, with residents insisting on measures to prevent similar tragedies from recurring along the Chenab River. The demand for stricter regulations and enforcement to safeguard the vulnerable inhabitants of the river gains momentum as concerns for their protection intensify.