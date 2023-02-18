A suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor of the police chief's office in Karachi, Pakistan on February 17, during a gun and bomb attack carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban militants.



A Pakistani journalist posted videos of the incident which is now going viral on social media.

Officials confirmed that on February 17 evening, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)'s office on Karachi's main artery, Shahrae Faisal, was the target of a gun and bomb attack.

The attack is said to have killed five terrorists among nine others.

On February 17, armed Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) militants stormed the office of the Karachi Police chief and opened fire.

According to reports, the firing resulted in the deaths of four additional individuals—two police constables, a ranger, and a civilian—as well as the injuries of 17 others.

Explosions could be heard coming from the police chief's office as security personnel attempted to clear the five-story structure. The powerful explosion broke the glass of nearby buildings' windows.

For nearly four hours, the building was under siege. Multiple shots are heard in the videos taken on the spot. Additionally, a video depicts the moment an explosion occurred within the building.

On Twitter, Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson for the Sindh government, stated that he could confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. He stated, "Three terrorists have been eliminated."

He added that in addition to the two police officers, the rangers, and a civilian, four other people had been killed, and 17 more had been taken to the hospital with injuries.

At least eight militants used hand grenades and automatic weapons, according to local media accounts. The area was cordoned off by Pakistan Rangers and the Karachi Police after the attack.

Additionally, the police discovered two cars with their doors ajar—one at the front entrance and one at the building's back entrance. According to a senior police official, DIG South Irfan Baloch, the terrorists arrived on February 17 at approximately 7.10 p.m. Baloch stated that the bomb disposal team had searched both cars for explosives and the terrorists' suicide vests.

Also read : Death toll in earthquake-hit Turkey-Syria surpasses 41,000