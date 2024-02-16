Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday opened fire to bring down Pakistani quadcopters at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

However, the flying objects returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory in Balnoi-Mendhar and Gulpur sectors, they said.

They said a search operation was launched in both the sectors to ensure there was no dropping of weapons or narcotics by the quadcopters.