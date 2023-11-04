A Pakistan Air Force Base in Punjab's Mianwali was attacked by 'multiple suicide bombers' on Saturday morning.

Several casualties reported although the official figure of number of deaths is yet awaited.

Meanwhile, a blast killed five people and injured about 21 others in Pakistan on November 3.

The incident happened today at Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa province, where the bomb was reportedly targeted at the police. As per reports, the blast occurred in the Tank Adda area of the city near a police van. Some of the injured individuals are stated to be in critical condition. Gunshots were also reported in the area after the explosion.

Initial reports have suggested that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle. However, it is not yet confirmed if the blast was the result of a planted device or was the handiwork of a suicide bomber.

Also read : Pakistan: Deadly blast kills 5 persons, injures 21 others