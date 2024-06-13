Pakistan's donkey population rose to 5.9 million in FY 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey.

The population increased by 1.72 per cent. The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, launched on Tuesday, highlighted key economic achievements.

The donkey population was 5.5 million in 2019-20, 5.6 million in 2020-21, 5.7 million in 2021-22, and 5.8 million in 2022-23.

In contrast, horses and mules have had no change in their numbers over the last five years, remaining at 0.4 million and 0.2 million, respectively.

Donkeys are crucial for many Pakistanis, especially in rural areas.



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The survey, unveiled by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, also showed increases in other livestock: cattle to 57.5 million, buffalo to 46.3 million, sheep to 32.7 million, and goats to 87 million.

The camel population increased to 1.2 million from 1.1 million. Livestock is vital for Pakistan's rural economy, with over 8 million rural families involved in production.

Livestock accounts for 60.84 per cent of the agricultural sector and 14.63 per cent of GDP, growing by 3.89 per cent in 2023-24.

The gross value addition of the livestock sector rose to Rs 5,804 billion in 2023-24 from Rs 5,587 billion in 2022-23, marking a growth rate of 3.9 per cent.

The livestock sector remains the primary driver of agricultural growth, contributing significantly to the national GDP.