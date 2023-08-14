Pakistan’s new caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haque Kakar is all set to take oath today at the Presidency, according to reports.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be receiving the caretaker PM after the oath taking ceremony, who will be presented with the guard of honour.

On August 12, Sharif and the leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.

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Pakistan's president approved the appointment of Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country later on the same day.

On the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), the President’s Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan’s constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister the President approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution”, the office said in a tweet.