In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, recent heavy rainfall has led to tragic consequences, according to reports from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.

Over the past two days, ten lives were lost, with the victims including eight children and two women. Additionally, nine children, two women, and a man sustained injuries in various incidents. The casualties occurred primarily due to roof and house collapses in several regions, including Shangla, Bannu, Bajaur, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mansehra, as stated by PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad.

Furthermore, the rainfall resulted in damage to 27 houses across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with relief operations currently underway to assist those affected.

In addition to human casualties, the rainfall also led to the loss of livestock, with 19 cattle perishing in flash flood incidents, as confirmed by Harban Tehsil chairman Asadullah Quraishi. Fifteen cattle pens were washed away due to rain-triggered floods.

The situation worsened due to severe downpours accompanied by hailstorms on Saturday night, affecting various areas and causing additional damage to property and livestock. Mohmand, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Upper Dir, and Upper Kohistan's Harban locality were among the worst-hit regions.

A brief report issued by PDMA on Saturday night highlighted that three houses were fully damaged, while 24 others were partially damaged in the aforementioned areas. The ongoing rainfall underscores the urgency of immediate relief efforts and emphasizes the significance of preparedness and response measures in such calamitous situations.