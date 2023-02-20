COMSATS University in Islamabad, Pakistan, has been chastised after one of its professors pushed students to prepare an essay on incestuous relationships.

The outrage erupted after a photo of the university exam paper went viral on social media.

Students were assigned to compose an essay about an incestuous relationship between a brother and a sister. Images of the paper were quickly disseminated on social media sites, with netizens demanding harsh punishment for the teacher.

After the controversy, the university administration informed the Ministry of Science and Technology that a faculty member who had asked the problematic question in the English composition test had been fired.

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"[A]n investigation against the substance of the quiz of English Subject of BEE, 1st Semester Course Code HUM 100," the university stated in a letter dated February 2. I am required to refer to the Ministry of Science and Technology letter of January 19, 2023, on the aforementioned issue and inform you that action has already been taken and the Lecturer (visiting faculty service)'s has been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023." It was also said that a faculty member had been banned.

After Pakistan's Ministry of Science and Technology discovered the BEE quiz's offensive content, the university responded, The Pakistani Ministry of Science and Technology wrote to the university on January 19, 2023, "The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest among the families of students."