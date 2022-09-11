A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped a crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing due to technical glitch mid-air on Saturday.

According to reports, Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane, to address a rally on Saturday.

Accordingly, the pilot contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely.

It is to be noted that, Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.

In a speech to the youth and the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) of his party in Gujranwala, the former prime minister claimed that although Pakistan's founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah had freed the country from British colonial slavery, the country was now suffering from a new form of slavery.