Passenger attempts suicide mid-air on Bangkok-London flight, makes emergency landing
An EVA Air flight from Bangkok to London was forced to make an emergency landing due to an alleged suicide attempt by a passenger. The individual was given immediate medical assistance and the incident was confirmed by EVA Air.
An EVA Air flight travelling from Bangkok, Thailand to London, was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at a London airport due to an on-board incident.
A passenger allegedly attempted suicide in the plane's bathroom.
The individual was discovered by the flight's crew and was immediately given first aid by the attendants and a doctor who was also on the flight.
The plane made an emergency landing around 7:30 pm at an unspecified airport. Upon landing, medical professionals rushed to assist the man, who was subsequently taken to a hospital.
The incident was confirmed by EVA Air, one of Taiwan's largest airlines. The airline has been contacted by the Standard for further comments.
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