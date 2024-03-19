An EVA Air flight travelling from Bangkok, Thailand to London, was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at a London airport due to an on-board incident.

A passenger allegedly attempted suicide in the plane's bathroom.

The individual was discovered by the flight's crew and was immediately given first aid by the attendants and a doctor who was also on the flight.

The plane made an emergency landing around 7:30 pm at an unspecified airport. Upon landing, medical professionals rushed to assist the man, who was subsequently taken to a hospital.

The incident was confirmed by EVA Air, one of Taiwan's largest airlines. The airline has been contacted by the Standard for further comments.



