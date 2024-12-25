A passenger aircraft with 72 individuals onboard tragically crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to reports from Russian news agencies citing Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry.



The plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was traveling from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya. However, heavy fog in Grozny forced a rerouting.



Witnesses reported that the aircraft made several circles over the airport before the crash occurred. Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to determine the cause of the incident. Further updates are awaited regarding casualties and survivors.







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