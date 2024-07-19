The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), an international media safety and rights organization, has expressed profound shock and sorrow following the tragic death of a young reporter in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, during widespread demonstrations against the nation's job-quota system.

Hasan Mehedi, a 35-year-old journalist for the Bangla digital media outlet Dhaka Times, lost his life while covering the intense clashes between police forces and protesting students in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Thursday, July 18, 2024. According to Dhaka Times, Mehedi sustained a fatal bullet wound to his head, making him the 72nd journalist worldwide to be killed since January 1.

"We demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hasan Mehedi's death in Dhaka. With the nation in turmoil over anti-reservation protests that have claimed nearly 40 lives, it is imperative for the authorities to ensure the safety of media personnel on the ground. Journalists in Bangladesh face significant challenges due to numerous restrictive laws enacted in recent years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina must address this issue urgently and provide appropriate compensation to Mehedi's family," stated Blaise Lempen, president of PEC.

Nava Thakuria, PEC's South Asia representative, noted that several Bangla media outlets have remained silent since the eruption of large-scale student protests on Thursday.

Mehedi is the first journalist killed in Bangladesh this year. In neighboring Myanmar, military forces claimed the life of journalist Ko Myat Thu Tun, while India saw the deaths of two journalists, Shivshankar Jha and Ashutosh Shrivastava. Pakistan experienced the highest toll, with eight journalists, namely Hassan Zaib, Khalil Afridi Jibran, Nasrullah Gadani, Kamran Dawar, Mehar Ashfaq Siyal, Maulana Mohammad Siddique Mengal, Jam Saghir Ahmad Lar, and Tahira Nosheen Rana, losing their lives to violence this year.

Also read: Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041, says Himanta Biswa Sarma