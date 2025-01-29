The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has raised alarms over the ongoing detention of more than 40 journalists in Myanmar. The organization has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all media personnel currently imprisoned by the military regime in Naypietaw.

PEC praised the efforts of the Independent Press Council Myanmar (IPCM) for its comprehensive documentation of the detentions and fatalities of journalists under the military junta that took power following the February 1, 2021 coup, ousting the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

According to IPCM's findings, at least seven journalists have been killed, and more than 200 arrested since the coup. Furthermore, eleven journalists face prolonged prison sentences, with concerns that others may remain in detention without being officially reported. The military government has been accused of using oppressive laws, including the Unlawful Associations Act, Counter-Terrorism Law, Telecommunications Law, Explosive Substances Act, Natural Disaster Management Law, and Immigration Act, to unjustly detain media workers.

PEC President Blaise Lempen condemned the actions of Myanmar's military authorities, stating, "We strongly condemn the persecution of media workers under these inhumane laws. Many media outlets have been severely restricted, and a significant number of journalists have fled the country to escape military violence. The regime must urgently release all detained journalists and political prisoners."

Lempen also called for financial compensation for the families of the seven journalists who lost their lives due to the crackdown.

Nava Thakuria, PEC's Southeast Asia representative, provided details on the journalists killed in the ongoing violence, including Ko Myat Thu Tun (Democratic Voice of Burma), Htet Myat Thu (Voice of Thanbyuzayat), Win Htut Oo (DVB), Pu Tui Dim (Khonumthung Media Group), Sai Win Aung (Federal News Journal), Aye Kyaw, and Ko Soe Naing (freelancers). These incidents have been documented by both PEC and IPCM, with more information available on PEC’s official website (www.pressemblem.ch).