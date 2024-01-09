The People's Democratic Party (PDP) secured a resounding victory in Bhutan's general elections, as provisional results revealed on Tuesday. The Himalayan kingdom witnessed a significant political shift, marking the fourth National Assembly elections with the PDP emerging triumphant.

According to reports from local media outlets, including the national newspaper Kuensel, the PDP claimed victory in 28 out of the total 47 constituencies. With results from five constituencies yet to be finalized, the provisional outcome points to a clear mandate for the party.