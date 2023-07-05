A heavily armed gunman on July 4 went on a shooting rampage in Philadelphia, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a 15-year-old boy. Two others, a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, were injured but in stable condition. The suspect, a 40-year-old male, was apprehended by police and is currently in custody. The incident unfolded across four city blocks, leaving a trail of devastation and sparking a thorough investigation by authorities.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw described the gunman as wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and a police scanner. The suspect was captured by officers who pursued him while he was firing his weapon and cornered him in an alley. Charges against the suspect are expected to be filed soon.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the motive behind the shooting spree. Initial findings suggest that the victims were seemingly targeted at random, and there is currently no apparent connection between the victims and the shooter.

The incident adds to the alarming rise in mass killings in 2023, with Philadelphia becoming the latest city to be shaken by such violence. District Attorney Larry Krasner expressed frustration over the lack of stricter gun laws in Pennsylvania compared to neighboring states. He emphasized the need for comprehensive gun legislation to prevent such tragedies in the future.