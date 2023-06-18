A Filipino ferry carrying 120 passengers caught fire at the sea on June 18.

According to the coast guard, all the 120 passengers and crew members aboard were rescued safely and the fire was extinguished soon after.

The ferry caught fire while it was traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines carrying 65 passengers and 55 crewmembers, at dawn.

Photos and videos released by the coast guard showed flames and black smoke coming out from two decks at one end of the ferry.

Water canon from another vessel was used to douse the fire. Coast guard personnel onboarding another vessel used water canon to douse the fire.

“All those who were onboard the ferry are safe,” Joy Gumatay, coast guard spokeswoman, said in a statement but gave no further details.

The survivors were brought to the port city of Tagbilaran in the Bohol province and an investigation is being carried out stated the coast guard.

Also read: 25 killed, several abducted after militants linked to Islamic State attack school in western Uganda