The death toll has climbed to 98 after the severe tropical storm Paeng (Nalgae) struck several parts of the Philippines over the weekend.

According to Philippines media reports, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has confirmed that 98 people have lost their lives.

It further said that 58 were confirmed while 40 were being confirmed. Meanwhile, 69 people were injured and 63 others were reported missing.

As per the report, the storm has affected 1,812,740 people or 575,728 families in 31,942 villages in 17 areas, including Metro Manila.

In addition to this, the storm has also caused severe damage to 1.8 million Filipinos apart from damaging 285.28 million agricultural lands.

The most affected areas are Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

About 113,408 hectares of agricultural area have been affected, while the loss of production has been 11,761 metric tonnes.

The media reports further said that at least 8,608 farmers and fishermen have been affected, adding, ''Commodities like include rice, maize, corn, high-value crops, and fisheries have been damaged''.

As per the agriculture department, seeds of rice, maize, and mixed vegetables would be distributed to the affected farmers, while fingerlings and other assistance would be provided to fishermen affected by fisheries and aquatic resources.