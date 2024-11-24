Physician and health policy expert Jay Bhattacharya is reportedly set to be named as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under President-elect Donald Trump.

Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor and expert in health policy, recently outlined a vision to reform the NIH during a meeting with Robert F Kennedy Jr He proposed a shift in the agency's priorities, focusing on increasing funding for innovative research and reducing the influence of long-serving career officials.

His ideas reportedly impressed Kennedy, who is poised to become the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, a position that oversees the NIH.

A specialist in public health, Bhattacharya directs the Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging at Stanford. His research examines the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, with particular attention to the economic aspects of health policy and biomedical innovation. Recently, he has focused on the epidemiology of COVID-19 and the evaluation of policy responses to the pandemic.

Bhattacharya holds an MD and PhD in Economics from Stanford University and has published 135 peer-reviewed articles across a wide range of fields, including medicine, economics, and public health. His expertise in health policy and epidemiology has made him a leading figure in his field.

Bhattacharya’s potential appointment comes alongside Trump’s nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, a well-known environmental advocate and the nephew of President John F Kennedy, has been critical of corporate influence on public health.