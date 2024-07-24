The pilot of a Saurya Airlines plane that crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu has emerged as the lone survivor, according to airport officials. The accident, which occurred shortly after takeoff at approximately 11:00 am local time, claimed the lives of 18 airline staff members on board.

TIA authorities reported that the CRJ7 aircraft, registered as 9NAME, crashed on the east side of the runway after taking off for a maintenance flight to Pokhara. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire and initiated rescue operations.

The pilot, identified as 37-year-old Manish Shakya, was rescued from the wreckage and rushed to KMC Hospital in Sinamangal for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Gyanendra Bhul, TIA information officer, confirmed that the plane was carrying only technical staff members and no passengers. The flight was intended for maintenance purposes in Pokhara.

Following the crash, TIA has been closed to all inbound and outbound flights, causing significant disruptions to air travel. Domestic flights have been grounded at various airports, while international flights have been either put on hold or diverted to alternative destinations. The airport closure will remain in effect until rescue operations are completed.

Firefighters, Nepal Police, and the Nepali Army have been deployed to the crash site to manage the situation and conduct investigations into the cause of the accident.