A plane crashed near Brazil's Sao Paulo on August 9, killing all 61 people on board.

The turboprop plane crashed in a residential area near Vinhedo while it was en route to Sao Paulo.

According to videos circulating on social media, the plane spun out of control following which it made a freefall on to a cluster of trees situated near residential houses. A large plume of black smoke followed.

Valinhos officials have confirmed that no survivors were found.

Meanwhile the residential area and its residents remained unaffected, except one house which was damaged.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, delivered the news during an event and requested a minute of silence for the victims.

The plane had taken off from Parana state's Cascavel and was about 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo when it crashed.

The aircraft was identified by FlightRadar24 as an ATR 72-500 turboprop. ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and the Italian aerospace group Leonardo.