Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, during the upcoming BRICS Summit.

This bilateral meeting is significant as it marks their first formal interaction in five years and comes on the heels of an agreement aimed at easing tensions along their shared border.

The two leaders will discuss recent developments concerning the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where both countries have reached an understanding to resume regular patrolling.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the meeting, emphasising its importance following a long period of strained relations due to border disputes, particularly the clashes in Galwan in June 2020.

China's Foreign Ministry also announced progress, stating that a resolution on the border conflict has been achieved and that both nations are committed to implementing this solution. Lin Jian, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, highlighted ongoing communication through diplomatic and military channels to address border issues.

Experts view this meeting as a critical moment for India-China relations. Robinder Nath Sachdev, a foreign affairs analyst, remarked that Modi will likely focus on achieving concrete outcomes, especially regarding the significant trade imbalance between the two nations. With bilateral trade valued at around USD 120 billion—where India exports only USD 20 billion and imports USD 100 billion—Sachdev suggested that Modi may advocate for China to lower tariffs and trade barriers.

Previous interactions between the two leaders, including meetings in 2019, 2022, and 2023, have all touched on the importance of maintaining peace along the 3,500-kilometre India-China border. The upcoming meeting in Kazan will provide an opportunity for both leaders to address these longstanding issues and seek paths to stabilisation.