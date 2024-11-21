Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Guyana's highest national award, The Order of Excellence, during his visit to the South American nation.

The award, conferred by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, recognises Modi's exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship, and efforts in strengthening India-Guyana ties.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi said, "I dedicate the honour bestowed upon me to these very historical relations between India and Giuayana and our unbreakable friendship".

The accolade marks another international recognition for Modi, who the Commonwealth of Dominica recently awarded the Dominica Award of Honour for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and contributions to bilateral ties.

India and Guyana have maintained robust cultural and historical connections, with Modi affirming India's readiness to expand cooperation in diverse fields under President Ali's leadership.