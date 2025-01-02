Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly denounced the terrorist attack in New Orleans that claimed at least 15 lives during New Year’s celebrations. In a post on X, Modi described the attack as "cowardly" and extended his condolences to the victims and their families, saying, "May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy."

Modi's statement came as global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joined in condemning the attack and emphasizing the need to combat terrorism.

The FBI has identified the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, as having ISIS links, revealing that his vehicle contained an ISIS flag and suspected explosive devices. The attack is being treated as an act of terrorism.

US President Joe Biden assured that every resource is being used to investigate the incident and its possible connection to another event—an explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Authorities are probing whether the vehicles in both cases, rented from the platform Turo, indicate a coordinated effort.