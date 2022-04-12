Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election and said India desired peace and stability in a region free of terrorism. Sharif had asked him to come forward and address "the Kashmir issue" so that the two countries could focus on tackling poverty and unemployment.

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi said in a Twitter post.

On Monday, the Pakistan parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of the country.

A PTI report from Islamabad said Shehbaz, 70, was the only candidate left in the race after former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party would boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Sharif was sworn in by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi went on “sick leave”.

“Sharif has secured 174 votes and has been declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get the support of at least 172 lawmakers.

The younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz told the House: “We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved.” He attacked Khan for not making “serious and diplomatic efforts” when India abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

With Shehbaz Sharif now becoming PM, New Delhi is watching the developments in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore with “cautious optimism” for any headway in bilateral ties. Top sources said the change in regime may offer a “diplomatic opening”. According to sources in the strategic establishment, the implications may be far-reaching.