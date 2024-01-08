Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for securing a 'historic' fourth consecutive term victory in the recently-concluded Parliamentary elections.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections".

PM Modi also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," he said.

Sheikh Hasina is set to return as the Bangladesh Prime Minister as her party, Awami League, was declared winner in the results of the 12th Bangladesh general election, boycotted by the main opposition and its allies.

Securing a fifth overall term, the 76-year-old politician has been governing the South Asian nation since 2009. The one-sided election on Sunday, marred by a series of pre-poll violence, marked Sheikh Hasina's record fourth consecutive term to the Prime Minister's office and fifth overall term.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, Hasina's Awami League won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament in the general elections.

The recent general elections in the neighbouring country registered a voter turnout of a mere 41.8 per cent, almost half compared to 2018 polls and the lowest since 1991.

Under the leadership of the ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is currently under house arrest on corruption charges, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted the polls, labeling them as a 'sham'.

According to the final result, Awami League candidates secured 223 seats, the parliamentary opposition Jatiya Party (JAPA) got 11 and independent candidates, including ruling party rebels, bagged 61 seats.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar called on Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the greetings on behalf of his country.

Ambassadors from other nations, including Russia, China, Bhutan, the Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka also called on the premier and pledged their continued support to Bangladesh.

Soon after her victory, Sheikh Hasina thanked the diplomats and sought cooperation in her new government’s journey towards the development and prosperity of Bangladesh.