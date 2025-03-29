Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives caused by the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar.



Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated that he had spoken with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to convey India's solidarity with the nation during this challenging time.



Reaffirming India’s commitment as a close neighbor and friend, the Prime Minister announced that humanitarian aid, disaster relief materials, and search and rescue teams were being swiftly deployed under #OperationBrahma to assist in relief efforts.



As relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar continues, India announced the deployment of a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), official sources said.



The personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment to provide succour to the neighbouring country.



"A team of 80 NDRF personnel are being sent to Myanmar. The team is expected to reach by Saturday evening," a source said, adding a Commandant rank officer will lead them.