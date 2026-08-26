PM Modi expresses solidarity with Nepal, assures all possible flood relief support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 26 expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating floods that have claimed at least eight lives and caused extensive damage across parts of the neighbouring country.

Modi said he spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives. He assured Nepal of India’s continued support and all possible humanitarian assistance as rescue and relief operations remain underway.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” Modi posted on X.

The floods have caused significant destruction in several affected areas. Images released by Nepali police showed powerful floodwaters surging through a river and sweeping away houses, while photographs from news agency AFP showed the upper portion of a house protruding from layers of mud following the flooding.

The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to assist rescue operations in affected areas. Rescue teams are working to reach stranded residents and provide assistance as authorities assess the extent of the damage.

Flooding has also disrupted road connectivity, with several highways shut by authorities. The disaster has affected Nepal’s power infrastructure, with the Nepal Electricity Authority reporting damage to facilities with around 430 MW of power generation capacity, including hydropower and solar projects.

The authority said the floods had affected power generation, transmission and distribution facilities, resulting in disruptions to electricity supply in several areas.

The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined as rescue, relief and assessment operations continue. India has assured Nepal of continued assistance as the country responds to the impact of the floods.