Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a ‘Made in India’ diamond to US first lady Jill Biden.

As part of his three-day State visit to the US, Modi met US President Joe Biden and the first lady after arriving in Washington on June 21.

The gift is a "Lab Grown 7.5 carat Green Diamond," according to the Prime Minister's office. It is meticulously and precisely molded utilising state-of-the-art technology. It is accredited by IGI, a gemological laboratory, and emits just 0.028 grams of carbon per carat.

It bears the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C’s: Cut, Colour, Carat and Clarity. “It is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations,” a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The box that holds the Green Diamond is made of "papier mâché." Kashmir's exquisite Papier mâché, known as kar-e-kalamdani, requires sakthsazi, or careful preparation of paper pulp, and naqqashi, where trained artists paint intricate designs.

Every piece of this timeless workmanship is a masterpiece because it combines time-honored history and craftsmanship with an exclusion of richness, exquisite motifs, and beautiful simplicity.

“It is indeed, an embodiment of India’s vibrant cultural tapestry,” added the statement.

The diamond has the chemical and visual characteristics of earth-mined diamonds. Being made with environmentally favourable resources like solar and wind energy, it is also environmentally friendly.

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