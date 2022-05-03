Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the German government for welcoming him during his "productive" visit to the country on Tuesday.

“My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality,” he tweeted.

PM Modi met members of the Indian community who had gathered at the hotel to bid him farewell as he was departing for the airport for his visit to Denmark.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Berlin for the first leg of his three-day European tour. He was greeted with a ceremonial guard of respect before meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a bilateral meeting. This was Chancellor Scholz’s first public appearance since taking office in December 2021.

The IGC, whose plenary session was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz, followed the one-on-one meeting.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a press conference on Monday that the economy, ecology, commerce, investment linkages, and green partnership were the core pillars on which the discussions were focused.

“The two leaders also shared their respective perspectives on developments on different issues, developing all over the world. This included the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in sectors like food, energy, fertilisers, edible oil, etherol,” he said.

Furthermore, under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership inked between the two nations, Germany has committed to deliver 10 billion euros in new and additional developmental aid to India until 2030.

Today, Prime Minister Modi will visit Denmark to meet with leaders from the Nordic countries. On Wednesday, he will make a detour in Paris to meet with newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, according to report.