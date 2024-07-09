Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled for extensive discussions on Tuesday (July 9), focusing on enhancing bilateral relations in areas such as trade, energy, and defence.

A key topic on their agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi is expected to emphasise that "a solution can't be found on the battlefield." This conversation follows less than a month after PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit.

This meet also represents a significant diplomatic opportunity for India, especially following Russia's agreement to release Indian nationals recruited to fight in Ukraine after PM Modi raised the issue strongly with Putin.

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Additionally, the matter of Indian nationals recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict is of high priority. Sources indicate that India has raised this issue strongly, with the aim of securing the release of approximately 35-50 Indian recruits believed to be in the Russian army. So far, at least four Indian nationals have been killed in the conflict, making their safe return a top priority for the Indian government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov outlined the day's schedule, stating, "Around noon, Putin and Modi will start talking. We expect that there will be a private conversation, as well as Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast."

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During his nearly 24-hour visit to Russia, PM Modi will hold in-person meetings with President Putin, spanning 8-9 hours, which will include both one-on-one and delegation-level talks. The leaders will also co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.

Economic issues are anticipated to dominate the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. The Indian delegation aims to address the trade imbalance that has emerged due to a significant rise in energy imports from Russia over the past two years.