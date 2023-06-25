Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25 was honored with Egypt's highest state honour, the 'Order of the Nile,' during his maiden visit to Cairo. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presented the prestigious award to PM Modi, recognizing his significant contributions to the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The award ceremony took place following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the leaders of India and Egypt, symbolizing the deepening ties and cooperation between the two countries. PM Modi's visit to Egypt included notable engagements, such as his visit to the historic Al-Hakim mosque and the Heliopolis War Memorial.

At the Al-Hakim mosque, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War I, underscoring the shared history and sacrifices made by both nations. The solemn visit was followed by President El-Sisi conferring the 'Order of the Nile' to PM Modi, highlighting the exceptional respect and appreciation for his leadership.

The 'Order of the Nile' is regarded as Egypt's highest state honour and is awarded to heads of states, crown princes, vice presidents, as well as individuals, both Egyptian and foreign, who have rendered invaluable services to Egypt or humanity as a whole. The award, represented by a pure gold collar adorned with Pharaonic symbols, signifies the ideals of protection, prosperity, happiness, wealth, and endurance.

During his visit, PM Modi also met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, engaging in fruitful discussions on various aspects of the bilateral relationship, particularly emphasizing the cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Egypt.

Expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter, stating, "I was honored to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. We had rich discussions on the relations between India and Egypt, especially the cultural and people-to-people ties."

This recognition of PM Modi's efforts to strengthen global partnerships follows his recent conferral of the 'Companion of the Order of Logohu' award, the highest civilian honor by Papua New Guinea.