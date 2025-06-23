PM Modi urges peace in crisis call with Iran President after US strikes

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered by the United States’ recent airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a critical telephonic conversation with newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, June 22 emphasizing the urgent need for restraint and renewed diplomatic engagement.

The 45-minute call came in the wake of precision US strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — moves that have sparked global concern over regional stability and the broader implications for international peace and security.

Sharing details of the conversation on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s serious apprehension over the rising hostilities.

“We discussed in detail the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” the Prime Minister posted.

India’s statement aligns with its long-standing foreign policy doctrine centered on non-violence, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international law.

According to official sources, the call was initiated by President Pezeshkian, who briefed PM Modi on the ground situation following the strikes. The Iranian President lauded India as a “trusted friend and partner” and praised New Delhi’s balanced stance in international affairs.

“India’s voice and role are vital for the restoration of peace and stability in the region,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying during the exchange.

The diplomatic outreach from Tehran comes at a time when the region stands on the brink of a potential wider conflict. US President Donald Trump, in a nationally broadcast address, described the military operation as a “spectacular success,” claiming that the strikes had substantially degraded Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

Reports indicate that the Fordow nuclear facility was struck with six bunker-busting bombs, while Natanz and Isfahan were hit by approximately 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from US naval submarines.

In a strongly worded condemnation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi termed the US offensive a blatant breach of international law, including violations of the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Taking to platform X, Araghchi wrote:

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless, and criminal behavior.”

He further accused the United States — a permanent member of the UN Security Council — of “criminal behavior” for targeting facilities Iran maintains were dedicated to peaceful nuclear energy pursuits