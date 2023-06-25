Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Cairo, Egypt, on June 25, where he paid a visit to the historic Al-Hakim Mosque. The 11th-century mosque, standing as a symbol of the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt, holds immense historical and religious importance.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim Mosque, which was made possible through the dedicated efforts and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The restoration project further enhances the mosque's significance as a testament to the intermingling of Indian and Egyptian cultures over the centuries.

The Prime Minister's visit to Egypt holds great significance as it seeks to strengthen the historical bond between the two nations. As part of his itinerary, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. This act further underscores the shared history and sacrifices made by the two countries.

In addition to the memorial visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt. This interaction not only strengthens people-to-people ties but also provides a platform for the diaspora to contribute to the economic growth and cultural exchange between India and Egypt.

PM Modi's visit to Egypt serves as a gesture following President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year. The successful visit of President El-Sisi paved the way for both nations to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Prior to visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, Prime Minister Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo. The meeting aimed to further deepen the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

Upon landing in Egypt, PM Modi received a warm welcome at a hotel in Cairo, with members of the Indian community present to greet him. Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi' resonated as enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora waved the Tricolour, demonstrating their support and excitement. Cultural performances and Indian songs further added to the warm reception.