Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for open and unbiased datasets at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025 set the stage for critical discussions on AI governance and accessibility at Ecole Normale Supérieure. The CPRG-AI4India panel on "Data for Development" gathered global leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to explore AI’s role in sustainable growth and workforce development.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT, emphasised the Global South’s need to assert control over its data while fostering international collaboration. He highlighted India's leadership in AI governance and urged Indian AI experts to focus on developing AI-powered digital public goods.

AI4India co-founders Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Alok Agarwal stressed the importance of equitable data access. Vempati called for strong governance frameworks to help the Global South leverage AI, while Agarwal pointed out AI’s potential to create jobs, aligning with Modi’s emphasis on opportunities over risks.

Dr. Ramanand, Director of the Center for Policy Research and Governance, redefined the Global South beyond geography, framing it as regions where technology remains underutilized. He advocated for inclusive AI adoption and ethical data-sharing models, ensuring both individuals and organizations benefit from AI’s commercial success.

Panellists from startups think tanks, and global institutions—from Germany to Africa—shared insights on AI policy and cooperation. The session underscored the need for cross-border collaboration to build AI ecosystems suited to diverse economic realities.

In closing, Vempati praised India's role in forging a balanced approach to AI governance ahead of India’s hosting of the next AI Action Summit, where discussions on "Data for Development" will continue.