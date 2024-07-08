Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia on July 8-9 has drawn keen attention from Western nations, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Speaking to Russian news agency Tass, Peskov remarked that the West is "closely and jealously watching" the visit, indicating its significant geopolitical importance.

Modi's agenda in Moscow includes crucial talks with President Vladimir Putin on regional and global issues. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted that Indo-Pacific developments are likely to feature prominently in these discussions.

The Prime Minister's itinerary involves engaging with the Indian community in Russia and visiting the Kremlin. The bilateral talks will begin with a restricted-level discussion between the two leaders, followed by delegation-level negotiations.

A cultural event showcasing Russian artists trained in Kathak dance is scheduled for July 9, emphasizing the cultural ties between India and Russia. Natalia, one of the performers, expressed her excitement about presenting Kathak in front of PM Modi.

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, described the visit as "very significant," noting that it marks the 22nd India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit. The last such summit was held in December 2021 when Putin visited New Delhi.

Kumar emphasised the importance of this visit for the two leaders to exchange views on bilateral ties and discuss regional issues of mutual interest, especially given the global changes since their last meeting.

As Modi embarks on his first overseas visit after being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, the diplomatic engagement is expected to reaffirm and potentially reshape the longstanding India-Russia relationship amid evolving global dynamics.